UPDATE 1-Janus' Bill Gross says investing in Mexican gov't debt -CNBC

NEW YORK, June 10 Bill Gross of Janus Capital
Group Inc said on CNBC Wednesday that he recently began
investing in Mexican government debt securities.
"The best idea, and it hasn't worked yet, but it's only been
under way for about a week or two, is in Mexico," Gross said.
"Mexico has 7 percent nominal interest rates. Mexico has 3
percent real interest rates. That means, even though Mexican
inflation is higher, 3 percent or so relative to the United
States, that's all adjusted for in terms of a 'linker' or a TIP
(Treasury Inflation Protected Securities)."
Mexico 10-year inflation-linked bond securities yielding 3
percent compared with U.S. 10-year TIPS yielding 0.5 percent
provides a "2.5 percent spread between those two. Believe me,
the quality difference doesn't justify it," Gross said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Gross tweeted: "QEs (Quantitative
Easings) worldwide supporting financial assets: ECB + BOJ each
$1 trillion. U.S. Corp buybacks $1 trillion + as well; China
too. What happens when it stops?"
He was referring to the European Central Bank and Bank of
Japan.
On CNBC, Gross answered: "Well, liquidity dries up. And if
we think that liquidity is poor now, it'll be even worse two,
three, four, five years from now when these maneuvers typically
stop. You would think a central banker wouldn't stop if they
knew that it would produce a crisis at the moment and lots of
volatility.
"The global markets have benefitted to the extent of
trillions of dollars of liquidity over the past few years. And
we have to wonder what happens when they don't."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby and Lisa
Shumaker)