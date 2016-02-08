版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 9日 星期二 06:03 BJT

Investors pull $14 mln from Bill Gross's Janus fund in Jan -Morningstar

NEW YORK Feb 8 Investors pulled $14 million from the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, run by closely followed investor Bill Gross, in January, according to Morningstar data on Monday.

The Janus Global Unconstrained fund's assets under management stood at $1.26 billion at the end of January, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐