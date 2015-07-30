Bill Gross says Fed recognizing zero percent rates causing harm to U.S.

| NEW YORK, July 30
NEW YORK, July 30 Closely followed bond investor
Bill Gross on Thursday said the Federal Reserve is beginning to
recognize that ultra low interest rates increasingly have
negative as well as positive consequences.
Gross' remarks in his August Investment Outlook came a day
after the Fed, at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting,
left its benchmark short-term interest rate near zero but
dropped several hints that it is near seeing enough improvement
in the job market to prompt officials to raise the rate as early
as September.
The roughly $7 trillion that the world's three biggest
central banks, including the Fed, have pumped into the financial
system since the financial crisis has succeeded mostly in
lifting prices of securities rather than the cost of goods and
workers' wages, Gross said.
Gross, who runs the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
, wrote that low interest rates have enabled Corporate
America to borrow hundreds of billions of dollars "but instead
of deploying the funds into the real economy, they have used the
proceeds for stock buybacks."
Corporate authorizations to buy back their own stock are
running at an annual rate of $1.02 trillion so far in 2015, 18
percent above 2007's record total of $863 billion, Gross said.
"If a central bank could lower the cost of debt and equity
closer and closer to zero, then inevitably the private sector
would take the bait - investing in cheap plant and equipment,
technology, innovation - you name it. 'Money for nothing - get
your clicks for free', I suppose," Gross wrote. "But no. Not
so."
What was equally troubling, Gross said, is that because
double-B and single-B rated and in some cases triple-C rated
companies have been able to borrow at less than 5 percent, "a
host of zombie and future zombie corporations now roam the real
economy."
Gross pointed to a recent annual report by the Bank for
International Settlements, the central banks' central banker,
which warned there are substantial medium term costs of
"persistent ultra-low interest rates."
Such rates, the BIS claims, "sap banks' interest
margins...cause pervasive mispricing in financial
markets...threaten the solvency of insurance companies and
pension funds...and as a result test technical, economic, legal
and even political boundaries," Gross said.
Gross said the BIS report does not specifically mention
Greece, nor the roller coaster ride of Chinese equity markets,
nor the rising illiquidity of global high yield bond markets.
"Low interest rates may not cure a fever - they may in fact
raise a patient's temperature to life threatening status," Gross
said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)