Fed might not raise rates in 2015 - Gross

NEW YORK Jan 5 The Federal Reserve could find
itself challenged to raise U.S. interest rates this year as
global growth remains sluggish and inflation subdued, closely
watched bond investor Bill Gross said on Monday.
"With the dollar strengthening and oil prices declining, it
is hard to see even the Fed raising short rates until late in
2015, if at all," said Gross, who oversees the Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund, in a collection of investment views
posted online by Janus Capital Group.
With global economies struggling, Gross said, "it's going to
be very difficult for the Fed as the major central bank for the
global reserve currency to raise interest rates to historical
levels."
That could keep the Fed's major interest rate capped at
around 1 to 2 percent, Gross said, keeping yields on the
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note not far from
its "seemingly ridiculous" current yields.
That note last traded at a yield of 2.0476 percent on Monday
morning.
"Interest rates in almost all developed countries will
remain near the zero bound, as well," Gross added.
Gross quit Pimco, the bond firm he helped co-found, in
September, shocking markets as he moved to smaller rival Janus
Capital Group.
Sometimes called the bond king for his decades-long track
record in fixed income, Gross remains widely followed.
On Monday Gross sounded a cautionary note on global growth.
"Aside from the United States, the growth outlook for
developed countries and many emerging ones is subpar," he said.
"Do not look, therefore, for economic growth to be the magic
elixir for 2015."
Because of potential volatility, he said, "investors should
be flexible and consider more liquid securities. Fixed income
with shorter maturities is one starting place."
The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which
Gross started managing in October, attracted an estimated $770
million in November, bringing its assets to more than $1.2
billion, according to Morningstar data.
The Federal Reserve has not raised benchmark interest rates
since 2006, instead slashing them to near zero to boost growth
in the world's largest economy during the financial crisis.
Last month Fed policymakers signaled that a rate hike could
be coming this year.
But Gross on Monday suggested higher markets will require
"the potion of monetary policy" in 2015. Yet much of the gains
from such loose policy could already be priced into markets, he
added.
"Be prepared for low returns in almost all asset
categories," Gross said.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Additional reporting by Bangalore
