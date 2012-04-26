UPDATE 2-Janus shareholders approve executive pay plan

* Janus shareholders OK 'say on pay' resolution

* Filing: 61 pct of shares in favor of pay plan

* Janus cut pay of CEO after losing similar vote last year

* Independent chair measure gets 43 pct support

By Ross Kerber

April 26 A majority of Janus Capital Group shareholders voted in favor of the company's executive pay plan, a turnaround after the asset manager lost a similar "Say on Pay" vote last year.

There were 95.5 million shares voted in favor of the plan, or 61 percent of the votes cast, according to a securities filing made by Janus after its annual meeting in Denver on Thursday.

Janus spokeswoman Jane Ingalls said, "We take this matter seriously and are pleased that our shareholders have recognized the significant steps we've taken to more closely align compensation with company performance and shareholders' long-term interests."

Still, the tally fell well short of the 70 percent support level that some executive compensation and corporate governance experts consider adequate to ward off further scrutiny.

The total "is not a strong show of support for their pay practices," said John Keenan, governance analyst for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees who attended the meeting.

While Janus worked to address concerns from 2011 about excessive pay, the company's stock price and fund performance remain sore spots with many investors.

Michael Price, chief investment officer for MFP Investors LLC in New York, said he voted in favor of Janus' pay this year. He said he did not want to divert management's attention from improving the lagging performance of many of its mutual funds, which are suffering from outflows of investor cash.

"The only thing that matters is that their funds perform better, and so far we haven't seen it," Price said.

Several other large shareholders had said in recent interviews that they would back the pay of top Janus leaders this year after the company slashed compensation for top leaders, including Chief Executive Richard Weil, and made other changes.

Corporate governance experts closely followed the Janus vote this year after its loss in 2011, the first in which so-called "Say on Pay" votes were widely required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank reforms.

Like Janus, other companies that failed to get solid majorities last year took steps to appease institutional shareholders, who seem increasingly focused on curbing compensation. Hewlett-Packard Co and Stanley Black & Decker Inc won over shareholders this year after losing advisory votes in 2011.

Some other companies still face tougher scrutiny. Excluding the Janus vote, so far this year 24 out of 262 companies in the Russell 3000 index received less than 70 percent support for their pay plans, including five that failed to get a majority of votes, according to an April 25 study by the Semler Brossy pay consulting firm.

The most noteworthy example was Citigroup Inc, where shareholders on April 17 rejected a pay plan led by the $15 million package of Chief Executive Vikram Pandit. Shareholders overwhelmingly approved Citigroup's pay last year, which included a symbolic $1 salary for Pandit.

At Janus, the firm overhauled its pay structure in response to last year's vote, when it got only 40 percent approval. The biggest change was cutting the compensation of Chief Executive Richard Weil to $6.1 million from $20.3 million, which included Weil's $10 million signing bonus to join.

Despite the changes, major proxy advisers including Glass, Lewis and the ISS unit of MSCI Inc had recommended votes "against" Janus' pay plan this year, citing concerns about the company's performance and excessive discretion in setting certain compensation levels.

The union AFSCME sponsored another resolution at Thursday's Janus meeting calling on the company to require formally a fully independent board chairman, a governance priority the union is pushing this year.

Janus in practice has already done so, since Weil holds only the chief executive title and incoming chairman, Glenn Schafer, is considered independent under New York Stock Exchange rules. The Janus board had agreed to remain neutral on the measure to weigh shareholder interest.

The measure did not pass, getting 61.7 million votes in favor, or 43 percent support, according to the filing.