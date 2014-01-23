Janus Capital profit up 23 percent on higher fees

Jan 23 Asset manager Janus Capital Group Inc said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit rose 23 percent on higher fees.

The Denver company reported net income of $38.3 million, or 21 cents per share, up from $31.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.