版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 23日 星期四 23:19 BJT

Janus Capital CEO Weil calls outflows 'disappointing'

Jan 23 Janus Capital Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Richard Weil called the company's fourth-quarter outflows "disappointing," but said "we believe we've taken important steps to make them better in the future," such as changing its portfolio management team.

Weil spoke on a conference call with analysts after the Denver company reported its results earlier on Thursday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐