UPDATE 2-Bill Gross's Janus Bond Fund sees inflows spike in Sept-Morningstar

(Adds total Janus fund flows figure, updates share price)
By Ashley Lau and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 8 Bill Gross's Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund attracted $66.42 million in
net inflows in September, increasing its assets more than
six-fold last month when the former Pimco bond fund star
announced his departure to join Janus Capital Group Inc,
according to research firm Morningstar.
Total net assets in the fund, which Gross took over earlier
this week, rose to roughly $79 million at the end of September,
a jump from $12.86 million at the end of August. Janus declined
to comment on the fund's inflows.
Denver-based Janus Capital Group hired Gross on Sept. 26,
the day he announced he was stepping down from his long reign at
Pacific Investment Management Company (Pimco). Since then, Pimco
has seen heavy outflows, with $23.5 billion leaving the flagship
Total Return Fund that Gross managed in September
alone.
While September inflows into the Janus fund were the largest
monthly inflow the fund has seen since its inception in May, the
fund itself is still relatively young, and the inflows may just
reflect early enthusiasm among investors. Janus as a firm added
$162.13 million of inflows into its U.S. open-end funds in
September.
KBW managing director Robert Lee and analyst Andrew
Donnantuono said on Wednesday that the "Bill Gross effect"
triggered some late second quarter inflows into BlackRock Inc
and Legg Mason Inc and possibly Federated
Investors Inc. "Going forward, these firms, as well as
Janus, could see better fixed income flows should Pimco suffer
outflows in the wake of Gross's departure," they said.
Mac Sykes, an analyst at Gabelli & Co, said the inflows into
the Global Unconstrained Bond Fund likely reflect money
following Gross to Janus.
"I would venture to say it's directly related to Bill,"
Sykes said in a telephone interview, adding that the flows
figure would be considered strong for any size fund. "Sixty-six
million in a few days for anything is pretty good," he said.
Janus' Global Unconstrained Bond Fund is down about 1
percent over the past three months ending Sept. 30, largely
underperforming its peers, according to Morningstar. The Janus
fund is classified as an unconstrained portfolio with
flexibility to invest in all types of bond securities globally
and often invest in credit rather than interest-rate sensitive
assets.
A popular unconstrained fund, the BlackRock Strategic Income
Opportunities, saw more than $1 billion of inflows since Gross'
departure through Oct. 3, Morningstar said. Morningstar senior
analyst Eric Jacobson said BlackRock is in an "excellent
position to benefit from Pimco's pain" and added that
unconstrained funds are "all the rage right now, and the
BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities fund has built a very
nice record thus far."
As of June 30 Janus had $178 billion under management
including $31.4 billion in fixed income products.
Janus shares closed up 0.97 percent to $14.54 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by G
Crosse and Diane Craft)