UPDATE 4-Janus net falls as performance fees kick in

* EPS 12 cents vs. 21 cents year-ago
* Performance fees cut Q1 revenue by $19 million
* Shares recover from early drop
By Ross Kerber
April 24 Janus Capital Group Inc
reported a 40 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as
a revamped fee structure made the company more vulnerable to
fund performance troubles.
After falling in early trading on Tuesday, Janus shares
mostly recovered following the results announcement and were
down less than one percent in midday trading. The shares of the
Denver asset manager had gained more than most peers this year
as rising markets kindled enthusiasm for the company's
equity-heavy asset base.
Assets under management rose to $164 billion at March 31
from $148 billion at Dec. 31, driven by market appreciation of
$18.3 billion.
But outflows of $2.5 billion from long-term funds partly
offset the market appreciation and reflected Janus' persistent
performance troubles.
Only 39 percent of mutual fund assets in fundamental equity
strategies ranked in the top half of their categories in the
year ended March 31, according to fund tracker Lipper and only
32 percent have done so over the past three years.
Janus' fortunes now are more directly tied to the funds'
track records. The quarter marked the first in which the company
fully implemented performance fees designed to align its
interests with those of fund investors. Under the system,
advisory fees charged by the funds adjust up or down by as much
as 15 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, based
on performance relative to each funds' benchmark index.
In the first quarter, performance fee adjustments reduced
revenue for Janus by $19 million, compared with a reduction of
$9.2 million in the fourth quarter.
With many equity funds and strategies underperforming, the
fee structure meant that the higher assets had "the effect of
compounding the performance fee dynamic, in this case, to the
downside," Jefferies & Co analyst Daniel Fannon wrote in a note
to investors.
Speaking to investors on a conference call, Janus Chief
Executive Richard Weil said the company's investment performance
and flows improved in the first quarter.
However, "the expected performance fee impact ... took full
effect and more than offset fundamental business improvement in
our financial results," he added.
Weil also said many of Janus' stock picking talents did not
shine in recent years as correlations rose and many stocks moved
in unison, driven by broader economic trends.
Correlations have fallen of late. That, Weil said, means
"our differentiated stock picking has once again been rewarded.
This gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our
research and our investment team."
REVENUE DROP
Including the performance fee impact, revenue fell to $218
million during the quarter from with $265 million a year
earlier.
Another reason for the decline was investment management
fees, which fell to $202 million from $225 million a year
earlier. Investment management fees were still higher than the
$191 million Janus reported for the fourth quarter.
For the three months ended March 31 Janus reported
first-quarter net income of $22.6 million, or 12 cents per
share, down from $37.9 million, or 21 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The results included a charge of 3 cents per share for debt
and compensation changes. Excluding the charge, analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected a profit
of 16 cents per share.
The company also said its board of directors approved an
increase in its quarterly dividend to 6 cents per share from 5
cents per share. A dividend at the higher rate will be paid on
May 21.