Janus Capital profit rises 25 percent on higher assets

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
BOSTON Oct 23 Janus Capital Group on Thursday said third quarter profit rose 25 percent on higher assets.
For the three months ended Sept 30, the Denver fund manager reported net income of $40.9 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
The results met the average expectations of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S that Janus would earn 22 cents in the most recent quarter. Best known for its equity funds, Janus hired star bond fund manager Bill Gross in late September.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned