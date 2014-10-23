Janus Capital profit rises 25 percent on higher assets

BOSTON Oct 23 Janus Capital Group on Thursday said third quarter profit rose 25 percent on higher assets.

For the three months ended Sept 30, the Denver fund manager reported net income of $40.9 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The results met the average expectations of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S that Janus would earn 22 cents in the most recent quarter. Best known for its equity funds, Janus hired star bond fund manager Bill Gross in late September.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)