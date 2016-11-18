Japan's Peach Aviation orders 10 Airbus A320neo jets

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
TOKYO Nov 18 Japan's Peach Aviation on Friday said it has ordered 10 Airbus A320neo passenger jets worth $1.1 billion at list prices.
The Japanese budget carrier in a press release said it will begin introducing the new planes from 2019. It currently operates 18 older, less fuel efficient A320s.
The deal will help Airbus in its race against Boeing in Japan, where the latter is a bigger player with its strong ties to local aerospace. It is, however, smaller than some had expected, industry sources told Reuters yesterday.
Peach is 39 percent owned by ANA Holdings, Japan's biggest airline. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
