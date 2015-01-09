Japan Q1 aluminium talks drag on as buyers play hardball

TOKYO Jan 9 Quarterly pricing talks between
Japanese aluminium buyers and global miners have dragged on this
week as the buyers have pushed back against the record premiums
sought for January-March shipments, given high stocks, sources
said on Friday.
At least one deal has been done at $425 per tonne, up 1.2
percent from the previous quarter, but talks between most of the
parties will continue next week, the sources said. It is highly
unusual for the talks to still be going on after the new quarter
starts.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments that it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
The pricing negotiations started in late November between
the Japanese buyers and miners including Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton and Alcoa.
By early December, the three top producers were asking the
buyers to pay record premiums of $435-$440 per tonne, up as much
as 4.8 percent from the previous quarter.
They pointed to higher U.S. spot premiums triggered by solid
demand and smelter shutdowns that have squeezed supplies, the
sources said, but Japanese buyers argued that the market
environment in Asia was quite different.
"We've agreed $425 with one producer, but we'll continue
talks with other producers next week," one end-user source said.
"We've started making some deals but most are still
pending," a source at a producer said.
For the October-December quarter, Japanese buyers mostly
agreed to pay a record premium of $420 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP,
up 3-5 percent from the previous quarter. Premiums rose 64
percent last year.
"Some buyers are still bidding at $420," a source at a
producer said.
An increased supply of semi-finished aluminium products in
Asia due to Chinese exports has boosted the flow of aluminium
ingots to Japan, giving Japanese buyers breathing room in
negotiations, the sources said.
In the first 11 months of 2014, China exported 3.17 million
tonnes of semi-finished products, up nearly 7 percent from a
year before. Some of these had been melted down by buyers to
replace primary aluminium, traders said.
"Right now, the whole place (Asia) is flush with stocks," a
Singapore-based trader said, pointing to a build-up in South
Korea and Vietnam.
Aluminium inventories at three major Japanese ports hit a
record high at the end of November after imports of aluminium
ingots jumped 16 percent in the first 11 months of 2014.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Additional reporting by Melanie
Burton in Melbourne and Polly Yam in Hong Kong; Editing by Alan
Raybould)