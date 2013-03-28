版本:
Japan Q2 aluminium premium at $248-250/T -sources

TOKYO, March 28 Japan's aluminium premiums for April-June shipments were mostly set at $248-$250 per tonne, up from $240-$245 in the previous quarter, three sources directly involved in the talks said on Thursday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the fee sets the benchmark for the region.
