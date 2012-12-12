版本:
Rio Tinto, Japan set Q1 aluminium deal at $240/T premium -sources

TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese buyers have agreed an aluminium premium for some January-March shipments of $240 per tonne with Rio Tinto Alcan, down from a record $254-$255 in the previous quarter, three sources directly involved in the talks said on Wednesday.

Rio Tinto Alcan offered the premium of $240 last month. It was lower than Alcoa's offer of $247 and BHP's $249, two of the sources said.

