CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto, Japan set Q1 aluminium deals at $240/T premium -sources

(Corrects 1Q 2012 aluminium premium figure in fifth paragraph
to $112)
TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese buyers have agreed an
aluminium premium of $240 per tonne with Rio Tinto Alcan
for some January-March shipments, down from a record
$254 to $255 PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, three
sources directly involved in the talks said on Wednesday.
Rio Tinto Alcan offered premiums of $240 last month. The
deal was lower than Alcoa's offer of $247 and BHP's $249, two of
the sources said. Premiums are paid over the benchmark London
Metal Exchange (LME) cash price to secure physical metal
.
A fall in the fee for buyers in Japan, Asia's biggest
importers of the metal, will be the first in more than a year,
as the economy slips into recession, with exports falling and
demand deteriorating in the domestic auto and electronics
sectors.
"Some deals have settled at $240 with Rio. Others are still
in talks," a source at a global aluminium producer said. "(Rio)
seems selling quite well so far, better than what they had
expected."
Aluminium premiums have more than doubled from this year's
first quarter premiums of $112 mainly due to large stocks locked
up by banks in financing deals, and behind long queues at
warehouses, which make it difficult for manufacturers to access
supplies.
Typically in such financial deals, traders buy physical
metal and simultaneously sell forward at a profit, while
striking a warehouse deal to store it cheaply in the interim.
High premiums and government subsidies have helped keep
afloat many smelters that would otherwise have been forced to
shut down due to a drop in global prices.
(Writing by Melanie Burton in Singapore; Reporting by Osamu
Tsukimori and Polly Yam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)