2012年 12月 21日

Japan Q1 aluminium premium at $240-$245 per tonne -sources

TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's aluminium premiums for January-March shipments were mostly set at $240-$245 per tonne, down from a record $254-$255 in the previous quarter, three sources directly involved in the talks said on Friday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the fee sets the benchmark for the region.

