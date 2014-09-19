Japan Q4 aluminium premiums mostly set at record high $420/T -sources

TOKYO, Sept 19 Japanese aluminium buyers will
mostly pay record high premiums of $420 per tonne over London
Metal Exchange (LME) prices for October-December shipments, up
3-5 percent from the prior quarter, five sources directly
involved in the talks said.
The jump from the third-quarter premium of $400-408
PREM-ALUM-JP, which was also the previous record top, follows
a spike in spot premiums in the United States and Europe
triggered by smelter shutdowns that have squeezed metal
supplies.
Japan is Asia's biggest aluminium importer and the premiums
for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over
the LME cash price set the benchmark for the region.
An end-user source said deals were done at $420 with three
aluminium producers, while another source at a trading house
said most shipments were booked at the same price. Negotiations
are still continuing between some global miners and buyers.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began last month
between Japanese buyers and global miners, including Rio Tinto
Ltd , Alcoa Inc, BHP Billiton
and United Company Rusal Plc.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)