Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to pay Q2 premium of $115/T -sources

TOKYO, March 22 Some Japanese aluminium buyers
have agreed to pay a premium of $115 per tonne for primary metal
to be shipped in the April-June quarter, three sources directly
involved in the quarterly pricing talks said.
The deal, reached with one global metal producer, marks a
4.5 percent rise from a $110 per tonne premium PREM-ALUM-JP in
the previous quarter, a second straight quarter-on-quarter
increase, reflecting lower inventories at home.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began last month
between Japanese buyers and global producers, including Alcoa
Inc, Rio Tinto and South32 Ltd,
with initial offers ranging between $125-130 a tonne, according
to sources.
