UPDATE 1-Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to Q2 premium of $115/T -sources

(Adds details and background)
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, March 22 Some Japanese aluminium buyers
have agreed to pay a premium of $115 per tonne for primary metal
for shipment in the April-June quarter, three sources directly
involved in the quarterly pricing talks said.
The premium was reached with one global metal producer and
is 4.5 percent higher than the $110 per tonne premium
PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, a second straight
quarter-on-quarter increase. The increase reflected lower
inventories in Japan, the sources said.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums it agrees to pay for primary metal shipments each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
The deals were struck over the past week with one producer
that cut its proposal from an initial offer of $125 per tonne, a
source at a trading firm told Reuters, declining to be named due
to the sensitivity of the talks.
Japanese buyers are still negotiating with global smelters,
with further deals expected in the coming weeks.
Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports hit a record
high of 502,200 tonnes in May last year as buyers elsewhere in
Asia bought cheaper semi-fabricated products from China,
prompting more primary metals to head to Japan to look for
buyers.
But, by the end of February the stockpiles had dropped 27
percent from May to 365,600 tonnes as buyers reduced imports,
according to trading house Marubeni Corp.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began last month
between Japanese buyers and global producers, including Alcoa
Inc, Rio Tinto and South32 Ltd,
with initial offers ranging between $125 and $130 a tonne,
according to sources.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Christian Schmollinger)