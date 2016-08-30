Aluminium producer seeks Q4 premium of $82/T from Japan buyers-sources

TOKYO Aug 30 A major aluminium producer has
offered Japanese buyers a premium of $82 per tonne for
October-December primary metal shipments, down 9-12 percent from
the previous quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing
talks said on Tuesday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
For the July-September quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to
pay a premium of $90-93 PREM-ALUM-JP, down 19-23 percent from
the prior quarter, on weaker spot premiums.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began this week
between Japanese buyers and miners, including Rio Tinto Ltd
, Alcoa Inc and South32 Ltd, and
are expected to continue until next month.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)