Aluminium producer seeks Q3 premium of $110/T from Japan buyers-sources

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
TOKYO May 30 A major aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $110 per tonne for July-September primary metal shipments, down 4-6 percent from the previous quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.
For the April-June quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay producers a premium of $115-$117 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, up about 5-6 percent from the prior quarter, due to lower local inventories.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began late last week between Japanese buyers and miners including Rio Tinto Ltd , Alcoa Inc and South32 Ltd, and are expected to continue in June. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.