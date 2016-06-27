Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to pay Q3 premium of $90/T -sources

TOKYO, June 27 Some Japanese aluminium buyers
have agreed to pay producers a premium of $90 per tonne for
metal to be shipped in the July-September quarter, two sources
directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said on Monday.
The deal, which marks a 22-23 percent fall from a $115-117
per tonne premium PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, is the
first drop in three quarters, in line with a slide in overseas
surcharges for physical aluminium.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
