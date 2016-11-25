Aluminium producer seeks Q1 premium of $95/T from Japan buyers -sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 25 A major aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $95 per tonne for primary metal shipments in the January to March period, up 27 percent from the previous quarter, four sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Friday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.
For the October-December quarter, Japanese aluminium buyers agreed to pay a premium of $75 a tonne for metal PREM-ALUM-JP, down 17 percent to 19 percent from the prior quarter, on softer spot premiums amid a supply glut.
The quarterly pricing negotiations are held between Japanese buyers and global miners including Rio Tinto Ltd Alcoa Inc and South32 Ltd. Some negotiations have begun this week and are expected to continue until next month. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.