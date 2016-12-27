Japan Q1 aluminium premium set at $95/T, up 27 pct from Q4 - sources

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's aluminium premium for shipments during the January to March quarter of 2017 was set at $95 per tonne, as spot premiums rose following a disruption at an Australian smelter, six sources directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said.
The deal, which marks a 27 percent increase from the $75 a tonne premium PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, is the first quarterly increase in three.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the surcharges, or premiums, which consumers pay on top of the London Metal Exchange cash price for primary metal shipments, set the benchmark for the region.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.