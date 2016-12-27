版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 17:54 BJT

Japan Q1 aluminium premium set at $95/T, up 27 pct from Q4 - sources

TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's aluminium premium for shipments during the January to March quarter of 2017 was set at $95 per tonne, as spot premiums rose following a disruption at an Australian smelter, six sources directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said.

The deal, which marks a 27 percent increase from the $75 a tonne premium PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, is the first quarterly increase in three.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the surcharges, or premiums, which consumers pay on top of the London Metal Exchange cash price for primary metal shipments, set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐