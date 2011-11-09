Japan AOC: production from Egypt Nothwest October block likely delayed

TOKYO Nov 9 Japan oil producer and refiner AOC Holdings said on Wednesday that plans to start commercial crude oil output from Egypt's offshore Northwest October block in the northern Gulf of Suez would likely be delayed from their May 2012 target.

AOC has a 50 percent interest in the block and serves as the operator, while the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has the rest.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)