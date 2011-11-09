Japan AOC: production from Egypt Nothwest October block likely delayed

BRIEF-Modine reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales up 9 to 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 9 Japan oil producer and refiner AOC Holdings said on Wednesday that plans to start commercial crude oil output from Egypt's offshore Northwest October block in the northern Gulf of Suez would likely be delayed from their May 2012 target.
AOC has a 50 percent interest in the block and serves as the operator, while the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has the rest.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales up 9 to 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stornoway announces 2016 production results and 2017 guidance
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by a rise in transaction fees.