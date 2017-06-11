Arms show offers Japan venue to build military ties in Southeast Asia

| TOKYO, June 11
TOKYO, June 11 Defence firms will put out their
wares on Monday at Japan's only dedicated arms show, a site for
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to promote industrial
military ties that will bolster the country's influence in
Southeast Asia.
Japan's defence ministry has invited Southeast Asian
military representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam to a separate
military technology seminar, aiming to ensure attendance for the
three-day Maritime Air Systems and Technologies Asia (MAST) show
near Tokyo, two sources said.
"The Ministry of Defence is hosting the seminar right after
MAST closes," said one of the sources with knowledge of the
plan.
Abe's government wants to make arms sales and military
technology collaboration a new plank of Japanese diplomacy in
Southeast Asia as it counters China's growing influence in the
South China Sea.
About $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes through the
strategic waterway each year, much of it to and from Japan.
In 2014, Abe ended a decades-old arms export ban, partly to
cut procurement costs by widening arms production, but also, for
the first time since World War Two, to allow Japan to offer arms
technology as a lure for closer military ties.
The small Southeast Asian arms market is growing as economic
growth boosts defense spending. Japan is likely push to back
against China's offers to supply military equipment to the
region.
"The only thing that really matters in Southeast Asia is
cost and China will offer at low cost," said Paul Burton,
director of aerospace, defence and security at IHS Markit in
Singapore.
"They will quite happily give away the family jewels in
terms of enabling indigenous production, training the local
workforce and offset into other sectors."
LESS RELUCTANT
In their first outing at MAST Asia in 2015 Japanese firms
were still reluctant to advertise their defence work to a public
wary of any return to militarism. Only NEC Corp
exhibited alone, with other firms clustering together in a
single display.
That hesitation seems to have eased. At least 16 Japanese
firms are exhibiting alone, from leading arms maker Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries , to the maker of the sub-hunting P-1
patrol jet, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and ShinMaywa
Industries, which builds the US-2 amphibious plane.
"We intend to showcase our wide range of products and
technologies to event participants," said a spokesman for
Mitsubishi Heavy.
Showcased items include a guided missile destroyer display,
a prototype amphibious vehicle model, minehunting technology and
demonstrations of a laser radar surveillance system.
The three-day show will include overseas exhibitors, such as
F-35 stealth fighter maker Lockheed Martin Corp and
France's Thales SA, and will have double the floor
space of the 2015 event, a spokeswoman for the organiser said.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)