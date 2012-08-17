Japan finance chief postpones Seoul visit over spat

TOKYO Aug 17 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Friday he would postpone a planned visit to South
Korea this month due to President Lee Myung-bak's visit to a
disputed island and remarks concerning Japan's Emperor Akihito.
Azumi said he had intended to visit South Korea from Aug. 24
to hold a bilateral finance dialogue with his counterpart, but
would postpone the trip, saying he "cannot overlook" Lee's visit
to an island claimed by both Tokyo and Seoul and remarks on the
emperor.
Azumi, speaking at a news conference after a cabinet
meeting, also said he would review a bilateral currency swap
arrangement which was reached last October.
South Korea's Lee warned on Wednesday warned that conflicts
over a bitter shared history were complicating ties with former
colonial master Japan.
On Tuesday, Lee told a meeting of teachers that Akihito
should apologise sincerely if he wants to visit South Korea,
saying a repeat of his 1990 expression of "deepest regrets"
would not suffice.
Separately, Japan was poised to deport 14 Chinese activists
on Friday after detaining them when some of them landed on an
island claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, media reports from
both countries said, a move that could ease tension between
Asia's two largest economies.
Underscoring how history haunts Japan's ties with
neighbouring South Korea and China, two Japanese cabinet
ministers paid homage at a controversial Tokyo shrine for the
war dead on Wednesday, the 67th anniversary of the end of World
War Two.