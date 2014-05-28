Japan & Australia consider submarine deal that could rattle China

| TOKYO/SYDNEY
TOKYO/SYDNEY May 29 Japan will get the chance
to pursue an unprecedented military export deal when its defence
and foreign ministers meet their Australian counterparts in
Tokyo next month.
Japan is considering selling submarine technology to
Australia - perhaps even a fleet of fully engineered, stealthy
vessels, according to Japanese officials. Sources on both sides
say the discussions so far have encouraged a willingness to
speed up talks.
Any agreement would take months to negotiate and remains far
from certain, but even a deal for Japan to supply technology
would likely run to billions of dollars and represent a major
portion of Australia's overall $37 billion submarine programme.
It would also be bound to turn heads in China.
Experts say a Japan-Australia deal would send a signal to
Asia's emerging superpower of Japan's willingness, under
nationalist Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to export arms to a
region wary of China's growing naval strength, especially its
pursuit of territorial claims in the East and South China seas.
A deal would also help connect Japanese arms-makers like
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy
Industries to the world market for big, sophisticated
weaponry, a goal Abe sees as consistent with Japanese security.
Abe has eased decades-old restrictions on Japan's military
exports and is looking to give its military a freer hand in
conflicts by changing the interpretation of a pacifist
constitution that dates back to Japan's defeat in World War Two.
"There's a clear danger that aligning ourselves closely with
Japan on a technology as sensitive as submarine technology would
be read in China as a significant tightening in what they fear
is a drift towards a Japan-Australia alliance," said Hugh White,
a professor of strategic studies at the Australian National
University. "It would be a gamble by Australia on where Japan is
going to be 30 years from now."
Australia's proposed fleet of submarines is at the core of
its long-term defence strategy. Although Canberra will not begin
replacing its Collins-class vessels until the 2030s, the design
work could take a decade or more and each submarine could take
about five years to build, according to industry analysts.
A final decision on the type and number of submarines
Australia will build is expected to be made after a review due
in March 2015.
Australian officials have expressed an interest in the
silent-running diesel-electric propulsion systems used in
Japan's Soryu diesel submarines, built by Mitsubishi Heavy and
Kawasaki Heavy. Those vessels would give Australia a naval force
that could reach deep into the Indian Ocean.
More recently, Japanese military officials and lawmakers
with an interest in defence policy have signalled a willingness
to consider supplying a full version of the highly regarded
Soryu to Australia if certain conditions can be met. These would
include concluding a framework agreement on security policy with
Canberra that would lock future Australian governments into an
alliance with Japan, the officials said.
Mitsubishi Heavy had no comment. Kawasaki Heavy said it had
not been approached about any proposal regarding the Soryu and
could not comment.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said he favors
boosting strategic cooperation with Japan. For their part,
Australia's military planners are similarly enthusiastic about
cooperation as a means of hedging against an over-reliance on
the United States, people with knowledge of their thinking said.
ULTRA-QUIET
The Soryu's ultra-quiet drivetrain could avoid a problem
that makes Australia's six current submarines prone to
detection, said sources with knowledge of the discussions in
Australia.
The Australian government has committed to building the A$40
billion ($37 billion) replacement for its Collins-class
submarines at home. However, a government-commissioned report
from U.S.-based think-tank Rand Corp found that Australia lacked
enough engineers to design and build a vessel it said would be
as complex as a space shuttle.
"The likely practical approach is that Australia would
partner with a foreign partner company and government," the
report published last year said.
Australian Defence Minister David Johnston met his Japanese
counterpart, Itsunori Onodera, in Perth recently and the pair
meet again in June in Tokyo along with foreign ministers. Abe
will follow up with a trip to Australia in July, one of the
sources in Tokyo said.
Johnston said this month he believed the Soryu was the best
conventional submarine in the world. He has also said he expects
Japan and Australia will work together on research in marine
hydrodynamics as an initial area of cooperation while working
toward a "framework agreement" on military technology.
It is possible that Australia could purchase submarine hulls
from Germany or Sweden and then opt to buy Japanese drivetrains
for the vessels, although that would add a layer of complexity
and additional cost, officials said.
Participants in a joint-development deal could also include
Britain's BAE Systems and state-owned Australian
Submarine Corp, which maintains the nation's current fleet.
Australian Submarine Corp's head of strategy and
communications, Sean Costello, said the ship-builder had hosted
Japanese government officials at its shipyards in March 2013 but
no technical discussions had yet taken place.
BAE spokesman Mark Ritson said the British firm was keen to
play a major role in Australia's submarine programme and was in
regular contact with the Australian government.
In Japan, any submarine supply deal could face roadblocks.
Some senior officials in Japan's maritime self-defence
forces are wary of any joint development that could risk a leak
of sensitive information about the identifying "signature" of
Japanese submarines, one official in Tokyo said.
However, exports would enable Japanese arms-makers to spread
their costs over a bigger production base, making them more
efficient. At the same time, Abe has pressed for a loosening of
legal limits on Japan's military, including an end to a ban on
helping allies under attack - though opinion polls show the
Japanese public is divided on Abe's security policies.
The Soryu submarines have a range of more than 11,000 km
(6,800 miles) and come armed with Harpoon missiles designed to
hit enemy ships operating over the horizon. The export or
transfer of such lethal technology would be a first in Japan and
could face political opposition.
"It's impossible for us to move quickly on this. It has to
be a gradual cooperation," one Japanese official with knowledge
of the discussions said.
