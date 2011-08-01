版本:
TABLE-Japan overall auto sales -23.3 pct in July

 TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales,
including 660cc minivehicles, fell 23.3 percent in July from a
year earlier to 373,058
vehicles, industry data showed on Monday.	
 A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.	
 	
 YEAR-TO-DATE          JAN-JULY 2011     JAN-JULY 2010
 Total                 2,292,303 (-27.1) 3,143,417 
 Registered vehicles   1,436,651 (-30.1) 2,054,094 
 Minivehicles            855,652 (-21.5) 1,089,323 
 	
 JULY                     2011               2010
 Total                   373,058 (-23.3) 486,604 (+12.9)
 Registered vehicles     241,472 (-27.6) 333,403 (+15.0)
 Minivehicles            131,586 (-14.1) 153,201 (+ 8.6)
 	
  JUNE                     2011               2010
 Total                   351,826 (-21.6) 448,816 (+17.4)
 Registered vehicles     225,024 (-23.3) 293,537 (+20.6)
 Minivehicles            126,802 (-18.3) 155,279 (+11.8)
 	
 MAY                      2011               2010	
 Total                   237,364 (-33.4) 356,147 (+22.0)
 Registered vehicles     142,154 (-37.8) 228,514 (+28.0)
 Minivehicles             95,209 (-25.4) 127,633 (+12.4)
 	
 APRIL                    2011               2010	
 Total                   185,672 (-47.3) 352,465 (+24.1)
 Registered vehicles     108,824 (-51.0) 222,095 (+33.5)
 Minivehicles             76,848 (-41.1) 130,370 (+10.8)
 	
 MARCH                    2011               2010
 Total                   437,598 (-35.1) 674,493 (+23.5)
 Registered vehicles     279,389 (-37.0) 443,298 (+37.2)
 Minivehicles            158,209 (-31.6) 231,195 (+ 3.7)
 	
 FEBRUARY                 2011               2010
 Total                   401,292 (-12.4) 458,224 (+20.4)
 Registered vehicles     252,634 (-14.3) 294,886 (+35.1)
 Minivehicles            148,658 (- 9.0) 163,338 (+27.3)
 	
 JANUARY                  2011               2010
 Total                    305,494 (-16.7) 366,668 (+21.5)
 Registered vehicles      187,154 (-21.5) 238,361 (+36.8)
 Minivehicles             118,340 (- 7.8) 128,307 (+ 0.7)
                                                   	

 Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association.	
 Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle
Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.

