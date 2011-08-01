TABLE-Japan overall auto sales -23.3 pct in July

TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales,
including 660cc minivehicles, fell 23.3 percent in July from a
year earlier to 373,058
vehicles, industry data showed on Monday.
A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-JULY 2011 JAN-JULY 2010
Total 2,292,303 (-27.1) 3,143,417
Registered vehicles 1,436,651 (-30.1) 2,054,094
Minivehicles 855,652 (-21.5) 1,089,323
JULY 2011 2010
Total 373,058 (-23.3) 486,604 (+12.9)
Registered vehicles 241,472 (-27.6) 333,403 (+15.0)
Minivehicles 131,586 (-14.1) 153,201 (+ 8.6)
JUNE 2011 2010
Total 351,826 (-21.6) 448,816 (+17.4)
Registered vehicles 225,024 (-23.3) 293,537 (+20.6)
Minivehicles 126,802 (-18.3) 155,279 (+11.8)
MAY 2011 2010
Total 237,364 (-33.4) 356,147 (+22.0)
Registered vehicles 142,154 (-37.8) 228,514 (+28.0)
Minivehicles 95,209 (-25.4) 127,633 (+12.4)
APRIL 2011 2010
Total 185,672 (-47.3) 352,465 (+24.1)
Registered vehicles 108,824 (-51.0) 222,095 (+33.5)
Minivehicles 76,848 (-41.1) 130,370 (+10.8)
MARCH 2011 2010
Total 437,598 (-35.1) 674,493 (+23.5)
Registered vehicles 279,389 (-37.0) 443,298 (+37.2)
Minivehicles 158,209 (-31.6) 231,195 (+ 3.7)
FEBRUARY 2011 2010
Total 401,292 (-12.4) 458,224 (+20.4)
Registered vehicles 252,634 (-14.3) 294,886 (+35.1)
Minivehicles 148,658 (- 9.0) 163,338 (+27.3)
JANUARY 2011 2010
Total 305,494 (-16.7) 366,668 (+21.5)
Registered vehicles 187,154 (-21.5) 238,361 (+36.8)
Minivehicles 118,340 (- 7.8) 128,307 (+ 0.7)
Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle
Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.