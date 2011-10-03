TABLE-Japan overall auto sales -2.1 pct in Sept

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, fell 2.1 percent in September from a year earlier to 462,192 vehicles, industry data showed on Monday.
A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-SEP 2011 JAN-SEP 2010 Total 3,084,337 (-23.7) 4,040,357 Registered vehicles 1,966,951 (-25.9) 2,653,546 Minivehicles 1,117,386 (-19.4) 1,386,811 SEPTEMBER 2011 2010 Total 462,192 (- 2.1) 471,955 (- 1.2) Registered vehicles 313,790 (+ 1.7) 308,663 (- 4.1) Minivehicles 148,402 (- 9.1) 163,292 (+ 4.6) AUGUST 2011 2010 Total 329,838 (-22.4) 424,986 (+37.7) Registered vehicles 216,510 (-25.5) 290,789 (+46.7) Minivehicles 113,332 (-15.5) 134,197 (+21.7) JULY 2011 2010 Total 373,058 (-23.3) 486,604 (+12.9) Registered vehicles 241,472 (-27.6) 333,403 (+15.0) Minivehicles 131,586 (-14.1) 153,201 (+ 8.6)
JUNE 2011 2010 Total 351,826 (-21.6) 448,816 (+17.4) Registered vehicles 225,024 (-23.3) 293,537 (+20.6) Minivehicles 126,802 (-18.3) 155,279 (+11.8) MAY 2011 2010 Total 237,364 (-33.4) 356,147 (+22.0) Registered vehicles 142,154 (-37.8) 228,514 (+28.0) Minivehicles 95,209 (-25.4) 127,633 (+12.4) APRIL 2011 2010 Total 185,672 (-47.3) 352,465 (+24.1) Registered vehicles 108,824 (-51.0) 222,095 (+33.5) Minivehicles 76,848 (-41.1) 130,370 (+10.8) MARCH 2011 2010 Total 437,598 (-35.1) 674,493 (+23.5) Registered vehicles 279,389 (-37.0) 443,298 (+37.2) Minivehicles 158,209 (-31.6) 231,195 (+ 3.7) FEBRUARY 2011 2010 Total 401,292 (-12.4) 458,224 (+20.4) Registered vehicles 252,634 (-14.3) 294,886 (+35.1) Minivehicles 148,658 (- 9.0) 163,338 (+27.3) JANUARY 2011 2010 Total 305,494 (-16.7) 366,668 (+21.5) Registered vehicles 187,154 (-21.5) 238,361 (+36.8) Minivehicles 118,340 (- 7.8) 128,307 (+ 0.7)
Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Editing by Joseph Radford)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.