TABLE-Japan overall auto sales +21.3 pct in December

TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 21.3 percent in December from a year earlier to 349,206 vehicles, industry data showed on Thursday. A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses. YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-DEC 2011 JAN-DEC 2010 Total 4,210,220 (-15.1) 4,956,136 (+ 7.5) Registered vehicles 2,689,074 (-16.7) 3,229,716 (+10.6) Minivehicles 1,521,146 (-11.9) 1,726,420 (+ 2.3) DECEMBER 2011 2010 Total 349,206 (+21.3) 287,851 (-22.7) Registered vehicles 221,960 (+23.5) 179,666 (-28.3) Minivehicles 127,246 (+17.6) 108,185 (-10.1) NOVEMBER 2011 2010 Total 395,567 (+22.2) 323,600 (-25.9) Registered vehicles 252,236 (+24.1) 203,246 (-30.7) Minivehicles 143,331 (+19.1) 120,354 (-15.9) OCTOBER 2011 2010 Total 381,111 (+25.2) 303,328 (-23.2) Registered vehicles 247,927 (+28.3) 193,258 (-26.7) Minivehicles 133,184 (+19.9) 111,070 (-16.2) SEPTEMBER 2011 2010 Total 462,191 (- 2.1) 471,954 (- 1.2) Registered vehicles 313,790 (+ 1.7) 308,663 (- 4.1) Minivehicles 148,401 (- 9.1) 163,292 (+ 4.6) AUGUST 2011 2010 Total 329,838 (-22.4) 424,986 (+37.7) Registered vehicles 216,510 (-25.5) 290,789 (+46.7) Minivehicles 113,332 (-15.5) 134,197 (+21.7) JULY 2011 2010 Total 373,058 (-23.3) 486,604 (+12.9) Registered vehicles 241,472 (-27.6) 333,403 (+15.0) Minivehicles 131,586 (-14.1) 153,201 (+ 8.6) JUNE 2011 2010 Total 351,826 (-21.6) 448,816 (+17.4) Registered vehicles 225,024 (-23.3) 293,537 (+20.6) Minivehicles 126,802 (-18.3) 155,279 (+11.8) MAY 2011 2010 Total 237,364 (-33.4) 356,147 (+22.0) Registered vehicles 142,154 (-37.8) 228,514 (+28.0) Minivehicles 95,209 (-25.4) 127,633 (+12.4) APRIL 2011 2010 Total 185,672 (-47.3) 352,465 (+24.1) Registered vehicles 108,824 (-51.0) 222,095 (+33.5) Minivehicles 76,848 (-41.1) 130,370 (+10.8) MARCH 2011 2010 Total 437,598 (-35.1) 674,493 (+23.5) Registered vehicles 279,389 (-37.0) 443,298 (+37.2) Minivehicles 158,209 (-31.6) 231,195 (+ 3.7) FEBRUARY 2011 2010 Total 401,292 (-12.4) 458,224 (+20.4) Registered vehicles 252,634 (-14.3) 294,886 (+35.1) Minivehicles 148,658 (- 9.0) 163,338 (+27.3) JANUARY 2011 2010 Total 305,494 (-16.7) 366,668 (+21.5) Registered vehicles 187,154 (-21.5) 238,361 (+36.8) Minivehicles 118,340 (- 7.8) 128,307 (+ 0.7) Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.