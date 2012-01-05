版本:
TABLE-Japan overall auto sales +21.3 pct in December

TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's industry-wide auto
sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 21.3 percent in
December from a year earlier to 349,206 
vehicles, industry data showed on Thursday.	
    A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.	
    	
 YEAR-TO-DATE          JAN-DEC 2011     JAN-DEC 2010
 Total                 4,210,220 (-15.1) 4,956,136 (+ 7.5)
 Registered vehicles   2,689,074 (-16.7) 3,229,716 (+10.6)
 Minivehicles          1,521,146 (-11.9) 1,726,420 (+ 2.3)
 	
 DECEMBER                 2011              2010
 Total                   349,206 (+21.3) 287,851 (-22.7)
 Registered vehicles     221,960 (+23.5) 179,666 (-28.3)
 Minivehicles            127,246 (+17.6) 108,185 (-10.1)
 	
 NOVEMBER                 2011              2010	
 Total                   395,567 (+22.2) 323,600 (-25.9)	
 Registered vehicles     252,236 (+24.1) 203,246 (-30.7)	
 Minivehicles            143,331 (+19.1) 120,354 (-15.9) 	
 	
 OCTOBER                  2011              2010	
 Total                   381,111 (+25.2) 303,328 (-23.2)
 Registered vehicles     247,927 (+28.3) 193,258 (-26.7)
 Minivehicles            133,184 (+19.9) 111,070 (-16.2)
 	
 SEPTEMBER                2011              2010	
 Total                   462,191 (- 2.1) 471,954 (- 1.2)
 Registered vehicles     313,790 (+ 1.7) 308,663 (- 4.1)
 Minivehicles            148,401 (- 9.1) 163,292 (+ 4.6)
 	
 AUGUST                   2011              2010
 Total                   329,838 (-22.4) 424,986 (+37.7)
 Registered vehicles     216,510 (-25.5) 290,789 (+46.7)
 Minivehicles            113,332 (-15.5) 134,197 (+21.7)
 	
 JULY                     2011               2010
 Total                   373,058 (-23.3) 486,604 (+12.9)
 Registered vehicles     241,472 (-27.6) 333,403 (+15.0)
 Minivehicles            131,586 (-14.1) 153,201 (+ 8.6)	
    	
 JUNE                     2011               2010
 Total                   351,826 (-21.6) 448,816 (+17.4)
 Registered vehicles     225,024 (-23.3) 293,537 (+20.6)
 Minivehicles            126,802 (-18.3) 155,279 (+11.8)
 	
 MAY                      2011               2010	
 Total                   237,364 (-33.4) 356,147 (+22.0)
 Registered vehicles     142,154 (-37.8) 228,514 (+28.0)
 Minivehicles             95,209 (-25.4) 127,633 (+12.4)
 	
 APRIL                    2011               2010	
 Total                   185,672 (-47.3) 352,465 (+24.1)
 Registered vehicles     108,824 (-51.0) 222,095 (+33.5)
 Minivehicles             76,848 (-41.1) 130,370 (+10.8)
 
 MARCH                    2011               2010
 Total                   437,598 (-35.1) 674,493 (+23.5)
 Registered vehicles     279,389 (-37.0) 443,298 (+37.2)
 Minivehicles            158,209 (-31.6) 231,195 (+ 3.7)
 	
 FEBRUARY                 2011               2010
 Total                   401,292 (-12.4) 458,224 (+20.4)
 Registered vehicles     252,634 (-14.3) 294,886 (+35.1)
 Minivehicles            148,658 (- 9.0) 163,338 (+27.3)
 
 JANUARY                  2011               2010
 Total                   305,494 (-16.7) 366,668 (+21.5)
 Registered vehicles     187,154 (-21.5) 238,361 (+36.8)
 Minivehicles            118,340 (- 7.8) 128,307 (+ 0.7)
                                                      	
    Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association.	
    Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle
Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.

