2012年 2月 1日 星期三

TABLE-Japan overall auto sales up 36.2 pct y/y in Jan

TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 36.2 percent in January from a year earlier to 415,931 vehicles, industry data showed on Wednesday.

A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.

JANUARY 2012 2011 Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340

Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.

