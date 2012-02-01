TABLE-Japan overall auto sales up 36.2 pct y/y in Jan

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 36.2 percent in January from a year earlier to 415,931 vehicles, industry data showed on Wednesday.
A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
JANUARY 2012 2011 Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340
Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.