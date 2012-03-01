TABLE-Japan overall auto sales up 29.5 pct y/y in Feb

TOKYO, March 1 Japan's industry-wide auto
sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 29.5 percent in
February from a year earlier to 519,626 vehicles, industry data
showed on Thursday.
A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-FEB 2012 JAN-FEB 2011
Total 935,557 (+32.4) 706,786
Registered vehicles 596,480 (+35.6) 439,788
Minivehicles 339,077 (+27.0) 266,998
FEBRUARY 2012 2011
Total 519,626 (+29.5) 401,292 (-12.4)
Registered vehicles 333,213 (+31.9) 252,634 (-14.3)
Minivehicles 186,413 (+25.4) 148,658 (- 9.0)
JANUARY 2012 2011
Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 (-16.7)
Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 (-21.5)
Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340 (- 7.8)
Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle
Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.