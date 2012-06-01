TABLE-Japan overall auto sales for May

BRIEF-Yingde Gases says Originwater has no intention to pursue strategic transaction with Co
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 66.4 percent in May from a year earlier to 394,950 vehicles, industry data showed on Friday.
The following is a breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-MAY 2012 JAN-MAY 2011 Total 2,442,025 (+55.8) 1,567,419 Registered vehicles 1,539,782 (+58.7) 970,155 Minivehicles 902,243 (+51.1) 597,264
MAY 2012 2011 Total 394,950 (+66.4) 237,363 (-33.4) Registered vehicles 236,366 (+66.3) 142,154 (-37.8) Minivehicles 158,584 (+66.6) 95,209 (-25.4)
APRIL 2012 2011 Total 359,630 (+93.7) 185,672 (-47.3) Registered vehicles 208,977 (+92.0) 108,824 (-51.0) Minivehicles 150,653 (+96.0) 76,848 (-41.1) MARCH 2012 2011 Total 751,888 (+71.8) 437,598 (-35.1) Registered vehicles 497,959 (+78.2) 279,389 (-37.0) Minivehicles 253,929 (+60.5) 158,209 (-31.6) FEBRUARY 2012 2011 Total 519,626 (+29.5) 401,292 (-12.4) Registered vehicles 333,213 (+31.9) 252,634 (-14.3) Minivehicles 186,413 (+25.4) 148,658 (- 9.0)
JANUARY 2012 2011 Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 (-16.7) Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 (-21.5) Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340 (- 7.8)
Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
* Richmont Mines reports fourth quarter and annual financial results; record performance at the island gold mine