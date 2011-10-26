版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 26日 星期三 13:45 BJT

RPT-TABLE-Japan automakers September output, exports

 Oct 26 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor
Corp , said on Wednesday its global output rose 9.3
percent in September from a year earlier to 735,020 vehicles.	
 The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for September, with percentage changes from the year
before.
 
           Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       309,389 (+ 1.2)   180,566 (+21.3)
 Nissan       112,127 (- 6.7)    78,878 (+16.2)
 Honda         74,866 (-21.2)    22,511 (-20.4)
 Suzuki       101,261 (+ 3.3)    29,019 (+15.4)
 Mazda         83,823 (- 3.0)    64,694 (+ 5.0)
 Mitsubishi    57,152 (-18.7)    43,207 (- 1.9)
 Daihatsu      59,248 (-10.2)     2,627 (-39.6)	
**Fuji Heavy   38,131 (-15.4)    26,333 (-13.3)
 
           Overseas Output    Global Output	
*Toyota       425,631 (+16.1)   735,020 (+ 9.3)
 Nissan       329,306 (+19.5)   441,433 (+11.6)
 Honda        243,489 (+ 4.3)   318,355 (- 3.1)
 Suzuki       138,767 (-13.2)   240,028 (- 6.9)
 Mazda         29,760 (- 1.9)   113,583 (- 2.7)
 Mitsubishi    51,536 (+17.5)   108,688 (- 4.8)
 Daihatsu      34,059 (+70.2)    93,307 (+ 8.5)	
**Fuji Heavy   15,361 (+ 6.9)    53,492 (-10.0)
 	

 *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co 	
 **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

