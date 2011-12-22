TABLE-Japan automakers November output, exports

Boeing wins Singapore Airline order for wide-body planes - source
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Thursday its global output fell 3.4 percent in November from a year earlier to 634,464 vehicles. The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for November, with percentage changes from the year before. Japan Output Exports *Toyota 276,851 (+ 5.1) 148,925 (+ 0.5) Nissan 120,217 (+25.1) 79,303 (+14.2) Honda 54,403 (-37.8) 19,202 (-25.0) Suzuki 94,534 (+11.0) 22,384 (+13.5) Mazda 80,730 (+ 1.6) 70,319 (+ 1.4) Mitsubishi 51,052 (-11.9) 32,424 (-25.0) Daihatsu 65,524 (+22.2) 1,781 (+14.8) **Fuji Heavy 51,585 (+25.3) 35,754 (+24.0) Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 357,613 ( -9.1) 634,464 (- 3.4) Nissan 322,877 (+17.0) 443,094 (+19.1) Honda 167,573 (-27.1) 221,976 (-30.1) Suzuki 157,569 (- 8.1) 252,103 (- 1.7) Mazda 27,217 (-35.7) 107,947 (-11.4) Mitsubishi 36,157 (-21.2) 87,209 (-16.0) Daihatsu 14,504 (-15.5) 80,028 (+13.1) **Fuji Heavy 16,568 (+ 9.7) 68,153 (+21.1) *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.