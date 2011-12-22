版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 22日 星期四 13:14 BJT

TABLE-Japan automakers November output, exports

TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's largest automaker,
Toyota Motor Corp, said on Thursday its global output
fell 3.4 percent in November from a year earlier to 634,464
vehicles.	
    The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for November, with percentage changes from the year
before.
 
              Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       276,851 (+ 5.1)   148,925 (+ 0.5)
 Nissan       120,217 (+25.1)    79,303 (+14.2)
 Honda         54,403 (-37.8)    19,202 (-25.0)
 Suzuki        94,534 (+11.0)    22,384 (+13.5)
 Mazda         80,730 (+ 1.6)    70,319 (+ 1.4)
 Mitsubishi    51,052 (-11.9)    32,424 (-25.0)
 Daihatsu      65,524 (+22.2)     1,781 (+14.8)
**Fuji Heavy   51,585 (+25.3)    35,754 (+24.0)
 
              Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       357,613 ( -9.1)   634,464 (- 3.4)
 Nissan       322,877 (+17.0)   443,094 (+19.1)
 Honda        167,573 (-27.1)   221,976 (-30.1)
 Suzuki       157,569 (- 8.1)   252,103 (- 1.7)
 Mazda         27,217 (-35.7)   107,947 (-11.4)
 Mitsubishi    36,157 (-21.2)    87,209 (-16.0)
 Daihatsu      14,504 (-15.5)    80,028 (+13.1)
**Fuji Heavy   16,568 (+ 9.7)    68,153 (+21.1)
    	
    *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co 	
    **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

