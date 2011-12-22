TABLE-Japan automakers November output, exports

TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Thursday its global output fell 3.4 percent in November from a year earlier to 634,464 vehicles. The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for November, with percentage changes from the year before. Japan Output Exports *Toyota 276,851 (+ 5.1) 148,925 (+ 0.5) Nissan 120,217 (+25.1) 79,303 (+14.2) Honda 54,403 (-37.8) 19,202 (-25.0) Suzuki 94,534 (+11.0) 22,384 (+13.5) Mazda 80,730 (+ 1.6) 70,319 (+ 1.4) Mitsubishi 51,052 (-11.9) 32,424 (-25.0) Daihatsu 65,524 (+22.2) 1,781 (+14.8) **Fuji Heavy 51,585 (+25.3) 35,754 (+24.0) Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 357,613 ( -9.1) 634,464 (- 3.4) Nissan 322,877 (+17.0) 443,094 (+19.1) Honda 167,573 (-27.1) 221,976 (-30.1) Suzuki 157,569 (- 8.1) 252,103 (- 1.7) Mazda 27,217 (-35.7) 107,947 (-11.4) Mitsubishi 36,157 (-21.2) 87,209 (-16.0) Daihatsu 14,504 (-15.5) 80,028 (+13.1) **Fuji Heavy 16,568 (+ 9.7) 68,153 (+21.1) *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.