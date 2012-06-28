版本:
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Japan automakers May output, exports

(Corrects Toyota's Japan output to 274,811 from 275,811 after
the firm corrects the figure)
    TOKYO, June 28 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota
Motor Corp, said on Thursday its global output rose 165
percent in May from a year earlier to 761,771 vehicles.
    The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for May, with percentage changes from the year before.
 
              Japan Output      Exports  
*Toyota       274,811 (+155.8)  165,630 (+291.4)
 Nissan        84,201   (+5.2)   47,915   (+5.7)
 Honda         74,043 (+113.1)   20,979 (+127.9)
 Suzuki        93,480  (+44.2)   14,030   (-1.4)
 Mazda         67,654   (+8.8)   55,957  (+79.1)
 Mitsubishi    39,485  (-16.0)   22,614  (-11.8)
 Daihatsu      66,660  (+59.1)      477  (-36.4)
**Fuji Heavy   40,292  (+79.6)   34,068  (+80.3)
 
              Overseas Output   Global Output
*Toyota       486,960 (+170.0)  761,771 (+164.7)
 Nissan       350,855  (+21.5)  435,056  (+17.9)
 Honda        283,576 (+176.0)  357,619 (+160.1)
 Suzuki       162,921   (+2.1)  256,401  (+14.2)
 Mazda         30,754  (+51.0)   98,408  (+19.2)
 Mitsubishi    44,693  (+11.0)   84,178   (-3.5)
 Daihatsu      18,807  (+24.5)   85,467  (+49.9)
**Fuji Heavy   15,378  (+31.3)   55,670  (+63.0)
    
    *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co.
    **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

 (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)

