版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 13:10 BJT

TABLE-Japan automakers July output, exports

 TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota
Motor Corp , said on Tuesday its global output fell 6.1
percent in July from a year earlier to 594,614 vehicles.	
 The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for July, with percentage changes from the year
before.
 
           Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       262,328 (-12.5)   147,096 (- 5.1)
 Nissan       111,790 (+15.3)    69,206 (+23.2)
 Honda         70,809 (-18.5)    21,916 (-19.3)
 Suzuki        88,457 (- 8.7)    23,421 (- 6.0)
 Mazda         79,486 (- 5.0)    54,659 (- 8.5)
 Mitsubishi    50,808 (-20.1)    41,008 (+ 4.2)
 Daihatsu      52,937 (- 4.9)     2,139 (-40.7)
**Fuji Heavy   33,461 (-24.2)    22,379 (-24.7)
 
           Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       332,286 (- 0.5)   594,614 (- 6.1)
 Nissan       276,890 (+18.6)   388,680 (+17.6)
 Honda        135,918 (-40.4)   206,727 (-34.4)
 Suzuki       139,690 (- 0.1)   228,147 (- 3.6)
 Mazda         23,898 (-31.5)   103,384 (-12.8)
 Mitsubishi    47,054 (+19.8)    97,862 (- 4.9)
 Daihatsu     332,286 (- 0.5)   594,614 (- 6.1)
**Fuji Heavy    6,373 (-16.9)    39,834 (-23.2)
 	

 *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co 	
 **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐