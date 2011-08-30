TABLE-Japan automakers July output, exports

TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp , said on Tuesday its global output fell 6.1 percent in July from a year earlier to 594,614 vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for July, with percentage changes from the year before.

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 262,328 (-12.5) 147,096 (- 5.1) Nissan 111,790 (+15.3) 69,206 (+23.2) Honda 70,809 (-18.5) 21,916 (-19.3) Suzuki 88,457 (- 8.7) 23,421 (- 6.0) Mazda 79,486 (- 5.0) 54,659 (- 8.5) Mitsubishi 50,808 (-20.1) 41,008 (+ 4.2) Daihatsu 52,937 (- 4.9) 2,139 (-40.7) **Fuji Heavy 33,461 (-24.2) 22,379 (-24.7)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 332,286 (- 0.5) 594,614 (- 6.1) Nissan 276,890 (+18.6) 388,680 (+17.6) Honda 135,918 (-40.4) 206,727 (-34.4) Suzuki 139,690 (- 0.1) 228,147 (- 3.6) Mazda 23,898 (-31.5) 103,384 (-12.8) Mitsubishi 47,054 (+19.8) 97,862 (- 4.9) Daihatsu 332,286 (- 0.5) 594,614 (- 6.1) **Fuji Heavy 6,373 (-16.9) 39,834 (-23.2)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.