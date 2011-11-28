TABLE-Japan automakers October output, exports

Nov 28 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Monday its global output rose 13.7 percent in October from a year earlier to 697,439 vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for October, with percentage changes from the year before.

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 316,597 (+33.5) 189,304 (+31.9) Nissan 115,932 (+32.9) 73,162 (+14.8) Honda 95,051 (+18.3) 31,989 (+41.2) Suzuki 97,640 (+15.2) 26,660 (+12.7) Mazda 75,633 (- 0.8) 53,516 (-24.1) Mitsubishi 50,757 (-17.9) 33,703 (-14.6) Daihatsu 61,584 (+18.8) 1,823 (-12.1) **Fuji Heavy 45,054 (+19.1) 31,723 (+16.7)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 380,842 (+ 1.3) 697,439 (+13.7) Nissan 315,532 (+14.3) 431,464 (+18.8) Honda 221,407 (- 1.6) 316,458 (+ 3.6) Suzuki 115,790 (-29.9) 213,430 (-14.6) Mazda 25,841 (-24.2) 101,474 (- 8.0) Mitsubishi 34,874 (-22.7) 85,631 (-19.9) Daihatsu 18,042 (+27.0) 79,626 (+20.5) **Fuji Heavy 17,758 (+14.9) 62,812 (+17.9)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.