版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 28日 星期一 13:13 BJT

TABLE-Japan automakers October output, exports

 Nov 28 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota
Motor Corp, said on Monday its global output rose 13.7
percent in October from a year earlier to 697,439 vehicles.	
 The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for October, with percentage changes from the year
before.
 
           Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       316,597 (+33.5)   189,304 (+31.9)
 Nissan       115,932 (+32.9)    73,162 (+14.8)
 Honda         95,051 (+18.3)    31,989 (+41.2)
 Suzuki        97,640 (+15.2)    26,660 (+12.7)
 Mazda         75,633 (- 0.8)    53,516 (-24.1)
 Mitsubishi    50,757 (-17.9)    33,703 (-14.6)
 Daihatsu      61,584 (+18.8)     1,823 (-12.1)
**Fuji Heavy   45,054 (+19.1)    31,723 (+16.7)
 
           Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       380,842 (+ 1.3)   697,439 (+13.7)
 Nissan       315,532 (+14.3)   431,464 (+18.8)
 Honda        221,407 (- 1.6)   316,458 (+ 3.6)
 Suzuki       115,790 (-29.9)   213,430 (-14.6)
 Mazda         25,841 (-24.2)   101,474 (- 8.0)
 Mitsubishi    34,874 (-22.7)    85,631 (-19.9)
 Daihatsu      18,042 (+27.0)    79,626 (+20.5)
**Fuji Heavy   17,758 (+14.9)    62,812 (+17.9)
 	

 *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co 	
 **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐