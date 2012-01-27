TABLE-Japan automakers December output, exports

Jan 27 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Friday its global output rose 10.7 percent in December from a year earlier to 658,534 vehicles. For all of 2011, it fell 9.1 percent to 6,928,813 vehicles due to supply chain disruptions from the March earthquake and tsunami in Japan, as well as Thai floods in the final quarter. The following are figures for domestic output and exports, along with overseas and global output of vehicles, at Japan's eight carmakers for December and 2011, with percentage changes from the year before. December 2011 Japan Output Exports *Toyota 284,477 (+16.7) 169,366 (+ 1.6) Nissan 114,175 (+24.6) 79,024 (+ 3.3) Honda 92,663 (+10.8) 24,713 (- 9.7) Suzuki 83,506 (+ 6.9) 17,856 (-22.4) Mazda 68,390 (- 8.1) 61,671 (-11.3) Mitsubishi 48,726 (- 2.4) 34,723 (-18.8) Daihatsu 54,137 (+35.0) 1,563 (-16.9) **Fuji Heavy 50,441 (+20.7) 37,905 (+24.8) Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 374,057 (+ 6.6) 658,534 (+10.7) Nissan 283,271 (+ 9.1) 397,446 (+13.1) Honda 188,559 (- 7.6) 281,222 (- 2.3) Suzuki 142,292 (- 6.6) 225,798 (- 2.0) Mazda 28,735 (-30.6) 97,125 (-16.1) Mitsubishi 44,339 (+ 0.2) 93,065 (- 1.2) Daihatsu 19,247 (+19.9) 85,419 (+31.9) **Fuji Heavy 14,624 (+19.1) 65,065 (+20.4) Jan-Dec 2011 Japan Output Exports *Toyota 2,760,028 (-15.9) 1,568,941 (-10.1) Nissan 1,112,995 (- 1.8) 716,390 (+ 6.8) Honda 710,621 (-28.4) 235,087 (-23.0) Suzuki 949,799 (-11.9) 249,014 (-10.9) Mazda 813,302 (-10.9) 650,577 (-10.9) Mitsubishi 603,594 (- 8.6) 438,033 (- 2.4) Daihatsu 609,657 (- 8.3) 21,710 (-45.8) **Fuji Heavy 418,545 (-14.9) 298,659 (- 9.1) Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 4,168,785 (- 4.0) 6,928,813 (- 9.1) Nissan 3,519,380 (+20.5) 4,632,375 (+14.3) Honda 2,198,395 (-17.1) 2,909,016 (-20.2) Suzuki 1,776,100 (- 2.1) 2,725,899 (- 5.8) Mazda 352,289 (-10.7) 1,165,591 (-10.9) Mitsubishi 536,738 (+ 4.7) 1,140,332 (- 2.8) Daihatsu 192,021 (+21.2) 801,678 (- 2.7) **Fuji Heavy 161,716 (+ 2.3) 580,261 (-10.7) *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.