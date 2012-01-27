版本:
TABLE-Japan automakers December output, exports

Jan 27 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota
Motor Corp, said on Friday its global output rose 10.7
percent in December from a year earlier to 658,534 vehicles.	
    For all of 2011, it fell 9.1 percent to 6,928,813 vehicles
due to supply chain disruptions from the March earthquake and
tsunami in Japan, as well as Thai floods in the final quarter.	
    The following are figures for domestic output and exports,
along with overseas and global output of vehicles, at Japan's
eight carmakers for December and 2011, with percentage changes
from the year before.
 	
 December 2011
              Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       284,477 (+16.7)   169,366 (+ 1.6)
 Nissan       114,175 (+24.6)    79,024 (+ 3.3)
 Honda         92,663 (+10.8)    24,713 (- 9.7)
 Suzuki        83,506 (+ 6.9)    17,856 (-22.4)
 Mazda         68,390 (- 8.1)    61,671 (-11.3)
 Mitsubishi    48,726 (- 2.4)    34,723 (-18.8)
 Daihatsu      54,137 (+35.0)     1,563 (-16.9)
**Fuji Heavy   50,441 (+20.7)    37,905 (+24.8)
 
              Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       374,057 (+ 6.6)   658,534 (+10.7)
 Nissan       283,271 (+ 9.1)   397,446 (+13.1)
 Honda        188,559 (- 7.6)   281,222 (- 2.3)
 Suzuki       142,292 (- 6.6)   225,798 (- 2.0)
 Mazda         28,735 (-30.6)    97,125 (-16.1)
 Mitsubishi    44,339 (+ 0.2)    93,065 (- 1.2)
 Daihatsu      19,247 (+19.9)    85,419 (+31.9)
**Fuji Heavy   14,624 (+19.1)    65,065 (+20.4)
  	
 Jan-Dec 2011
              Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota     2,760,028 (-15.9) 1,568,941 (-10.1)
 Nissan     1,112,995 (- 1.8)   716,390 (+ 6.8)
 Honda        710,621 (-28.4)   235,087 (-23.0)
 Suzuki       949,799 (-11.9)   249,014 (-10.9)
 Mazda        813,302 (-10.9)   650,577 (-10.9)
 Mitsubishi   603,594 (- 8.6)   438,033 (- 2.4)    
 Daihatsu     609,657 (- 8.3)    21,710 (-45.8)
**Fuji Heavy  418,545 (-14.9)   298,659 (- 9.1)
 
              Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota     4,168,785 (- 4.0) 6,928,813 (- 9.1)
 Nissan     3,519,380 (+20.5) 4,632,375 (+14.3)
 Honda      2,198,395 (-17.1) 2,909,016 (-20.2)
 Suzuki     1,776,100 (- 2.1) 2,725,899 (- 5.8)
 Mazda        352,289 (-10.7) 1,165,591 (-10.9)
 Mitsubishi   536,738 (+ 4.7) 1,140,332 (- 2.8)
 Daihatsu     192,021 (+21.2)   801,678 (- 2.7)
**Fuji Heavy  161,716 (+ 2.3)   580,261 (-10.7)
    	
    *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co 	
    **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

