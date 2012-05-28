版本:
TABLE-Japan automakers April output, exports

TOKYO, May 28 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota
Motor Corp, said on Monday its global output rose 125
percent in April from a year earlier to 695,487 vehicles.	
    Vehicle production a year ago was hammered by the disruption
in parts supply from the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.	
    The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas output and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for April, with percentage changes from the year
before.
 
              Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       275,761 (+412.3)  180,050 (+480.3)
 Nissan        85,734 (+94.0)    52,660 (+259.7)
 Honda         87,049 (+514.4)   21,977 (+239.5)
 Suzuki        93,668 (+60.4)    16,392 (- 4.3)
 Mazda         65,484 (+85.4)    44,218 (+114.6)
 Mitsubishi    39,056 (+42.1)    26,453 (+35.7)
 Daihatsu      64,839 (+215.1)      618 (-37.2)
**Fuji Heavy   46,003 (+81.2)    29,822 (+264.5)
 
              Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       419,726 (+64.8)   695,487 (+125.4)
 Nissan       283,788 (+39.2)   369,522 (+49.0)
 Honda        264,614 (+112.5)  351,663 (+153.6)
 Suzuki       164,608 (+ 1.3)   258,276 (+17.0)
 Mazda         28,219 (+ 5.7)    93,703 (+51.1)
 Mitsubishi    35,530 (+ 7.6)    74,586 (+23.3)
 Daihatsu      18,564 (+62.1)    83,403 (+160.4)
**Fuji Heavy   14,877 (+67.2)    60,880 (+77.5)
    	
    *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co.	
    **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

