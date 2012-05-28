TABLE-Japan automakers April output, exports

TOKYO, May 28 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Monday its global output rose 125 percent in April from a year earlier to 695,487 vehicles. Vehicle production a year ago was hammered by the disruption in parts supply from the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas output and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for April, with percentage changes from the year before. Japan Output Exports *Toyota 275,761 (+412.3) 180,050 (+480.3) Nissan 85,734 (+94.0) 52,660 (+259.7) Honda 87,049 (+514.4) 21,977 (+239.5) Suzuki 93,668 (+60.4) 16,392 (- 4.3) Mazda 65,484 (+85.4) 44,218 (+114.6) Mitsubishi 39,056 (+42.1) 26,453 (+35.7) Daihatsu 64,839 (+215.1) 618 (-37.2) **Fuji Heavy 46,003 (+81.2) 29,822 (+264.5) Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 419,726 (+64.8) 695,487 (+125.4) Nissan 283,788 (+39.2) 369,522 (+49.0) Honda 264,614 (+112.5) 351,663 (+153.6) Suzuki 164,608 (+ 1.3) 258,276 (+17.0) Mazda 28,219 (+ 5.7) 93,703 (+51.1) Mitsubishi 35,530 (+ 7.6) 74,586 (+23.3) Daihatsu 18,564 (+62.1) 83,403 (+160.4) **Fuji Heavy 14,877 (+67.2) 60,880 (+77.5) *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co. **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.