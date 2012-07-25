版本:
TABLE-Japan automakers June output, exports

TOKYO, July 25 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota
Motor Corp, said on Wednesday its global output rose
30.8 percent in June from a year earlier to 776,795 vehicles.
    The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for June, with percentage changes from the year
before.
 
              Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       311,672 (+24.8)   176,953 (+40.3)
 Nissan        99,800 (- 2.5)    63,590 (-15.3)
 Honda         92,021 (+112.6)   17,202 (+36.9)
 Suzuki        97,524 (+29.2)    16,854 (-10.9)
 Mazda         74,180 (-7.4)     59,880 (-17.2)
 Mitsubishi    45,735 (-22.6)    31,039 (-19.4)
 Daihatsu      76,545 (+28.9)     1,146 (-41.6)
**Fuji Heavy   50,257 (+68.0)    31,157 (+58.1)
 
              Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       465,123 (+35.1)   776,795 (+30.8)
 Nissan       338,757 (+ 6.7)   438,557 (+ 4.5)
 Honda        278,295 (+122.5)  370,316 (+119.9)
 Suzuki       137,982 (+13.4)   235,506 (+19.4)
 Mazda         28,461 (-15.5)   102,641 (- 9.8)
 Mitsubishi    47,726 (+11.8)    93,461 (- 8.1)
 Daihatsu      19,129 (+22.3)    95,674 (+27.5)
**Fuji Heavy   14,949 (+18.2)    65,206 (+53.2)
    
    *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co.
    **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

