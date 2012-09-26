版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 13:11 BJT

TABLE-Japan automakers August output, exports

Sept 26, TOKYO Japan's largest automaker, Toyota
Motor Corp, said on Wednesday its global output rose
10.5 percent in August from a year earlier to 693,251 vehicles.
    The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for August, with percentage changes from the year
before.
 
              Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       262,164  (+3.9)   138,965  (+0.7)
 Nissan        88,096  (-1.3)    50,106 (-13.4)
 Honda         69,461 (+23.3)    10,791 (-37.1)
 Suzuki        80,082  (-7.1)    20,526  (+2.6)
 Mazda         66,454  (-2.9)    44,495 (-23.9)
 Mitsubishi    38,567  (-4.6)    30,194  (-2.3)
 Daihatsu      55,912 (+13.9)       305 (-87.5)
**Fuji Heavy   37,287 (+45.9)    24,617 (+32.7)
 
              Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       431,087 (+15.0)   693,251 (+10.5)
 Nissan       298,966  (+1.1)   387,062  (+0.5)
 Honda        262,926 (+28.2)   332,387 (+27.1)
 Suzuki        99,619 (-16.9)   179,701 (-12.8)
 Mazda         32,618 (+27.4)    99,072  (+5.3)
 Mitsubishi    48,683 (+33.5)    87,250 (+13.5)
 Daihatsu      15,418  (-0.5)    71,330 (-10.5)
**Fuji Heavy   18,907 (+38.8)    56,194 (+32.9)
    
    *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co 
    **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐