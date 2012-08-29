版本:
TABLE-Japan automakers July output, exports

TOKYO, Aug 29 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota
Motor Corp, said on Wednesday its global output rose
28.6 percent in July from a year earlier to 764,787 vehicles.
    The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight car
makers for July, with percentage changes from the year before.
 
              Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       341,200 (+30.1)   172,018 (+16.9)
 Nissan       103,107 (- 7.8)    62,073 (-10.3)
 Honda         88,410 (+24.9)    15,237 (-30.5)
 Suzuki        98,354 (+11.2)    18,631 (-20.5)
 Mazda         71,880 (- 9.6)    53,600 (- 1.9)
 Mitsubishi    46,489 (- 8.5)    30,934 (-24.6)
 Daihatsu      79,009 (+49.3)       883 (-58.7)
**Fuji Heavy   50,547 (+51.1)    35,856 (+60.2)
 
              Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       423,587 (+27.5)   764,787 (+28.6)
 Nissan       305,202 (+10.2)   408,309 (+ 5.1)
 Honda        256,770 (+88.9)   345,180 (+67.0)
 Suzuki        130,123(- 6.8)   228,477 (+ 0.1)
 Mazda         26,599 (+23.9)   101,479 (- 1.8)
 Mitsubishi    47,530 (+12.0)    94,019 (+ 0.8)
 Daihatsu      18,446 (- 1.7)    97,455 (+35.9)
**Fuji Heavy    8,108 (+27.2)    58,655 (+47.2)
    
    *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co.
    **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

