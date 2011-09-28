版本:
TABLE-Japan automakers August output, exports

 Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp , the world's
biggest automaker, said on Wednesday its global output rose 10.6
percent in August from a year earlier to 626,817 vehicles.	
 The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for August, with percentage changes from the year
before.
 
           Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       252,374 (+11.9)   137,977 (+19.8)
 Nissan        89,262 (- 2.5)    57,848 (+34.1)
 Honda         56,356 (-17.2)    17,154 (-37.8)
 Suzuki        86,215 (+ 5.9)    20,002 (- 2.0)
 Mazda         68,449 (+ 5.6)    58,475 (+21.3)
 Mitsubishi    40,431 (-19.2)    30,916 (-19.4)
 Daihatsu      49,085 (+ 9.1)     2,442 (-24.1)
**Fuji Heavy   28,665 (-14.2)    18,556 (- 4.3)
 
           Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       374,443 (+ 9.8)   626,817 (+10.6)
 Nissan       295,850 (+34.9)   385,112 (+23.9)
 Honda        205,168 (- 6.8)   261,524 (- 9.3)
 Suzuki       119,834 (-19.5)   206,049 (-10.5)
 Mazda         25,603 (-20.6)    94,052 (- 3.1)
 Mitsubishi    41,920 (+ 5.5)    82,351 (- 8.3)
 Daihatsu      15,493 (+17.2)    64,578 (+10.9)
**Fuji Heavy   13,623 (-13.9)    42,288 (-14.1)
 	

 *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co 	
 **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.	
	
 (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)

