Japan non-mini auto sales down 27.6 pct in July

TOKYO, Aug 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, fell 27.6 percent in July from a
year earlier to 241,472 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Monday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the
Lexus brand, fell 37 percent , while those of Nissan
Motor Co fell 17.6 percent and Honda Motor Co
tumbled 33.2 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown for July, with percentage
changes from a year earlier:
TOTAL 241,472 (-27.6)
Cars 215,265 (-30.0)
Trucks 25,281 (+1.4)
Toyota Motor 106,318 (-35.2)
- Toyota brand 101,790 (-37.0)
- Lexus* 4,528 (+74.3)
Nissan Motor 41,810 (-17.6)
Honda Motor 33,711 (-33.2)
Mazda Motor 18,035 (-15.4)
Mitsubishi Motors 4,740 (-33.6)
Suzuki Motor 7,131 (+36.4)
Fuji Heavy 6,179 (-34.2)
Imports 21,401 (- 1.3)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita)