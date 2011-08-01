Japan non-mini auto sales down 27.6 pct in July

TOKYO, Aug 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, fell 27.6 percent in July from a year earlier to 241,472 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the Lexus brand, fell 37 percent , while those of Nissan Motor Co fell 17.6 percent and Honda Motor Co tumbled 33.2 percent.

The following is a sales breakdown for July, with percentage changes from a year earlier:

TOTAL 241,472 (-27.6) Cars 215,265 (-30.0) Trucks 25,281 (+1.4) Toyota Motor 106,318 (-35.2)

- Toyota brand 101,790 (-37.0)

- Lexus* 4,528 (+74.3) Nissan Motor 41,810 (-17.6) Honda Motor 33,711 (-33.2) Mazda Motor 18,035 (-15.4) Mitsubishi Motors 4,740 (-33.6) Suzuki Motor 7,131 (+36.4) Fuji Heavy 6,179 (-34.2) Imports 21,401 (- 1.3)

*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005. (Reporting by Junko Fujita)