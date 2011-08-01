版本:
Japan non-mini auto sales down 27.6 pct in July

 TOKYO, Aug 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, fell 27.6 percent in July from a
year earlier to 241,472 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Monday.  	
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the
Lexus brand, fell 37 percent , while those of Nissan
Motor Co fell 17.6 percent and Honda Motor Co 
tumbled 33.2 percent.  	
 The following is a sales breakdown for July, with percentage
changes from a year earlier:	
 	
 TOTAL                   241,472 (-27.6)
 Cars                    215,265 (-30.0)
 Trucks                   25,281 (+1.4)
 	
 Toyota Motor      106,318 (-35.2)
- Toyota brand           101,790 (-37.0)
- Lexus*                   4,528 (+74.3)
 Nissan Motor       41,810 (-17.6)
 Honda Motor        33,711 (-33.2)
 Mazda Motor        18,035 (-15.4)
 Mitsubishi Motors   4,740 (-33.6)
 Suzuki Motor        7,131 (+36.4)
 Fuji Heavy          6,179 (-34.2)
 Imports                     21,401 (- 1.3)
 	
 *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.	
	
 (Reporting by Junko Fujita)

