TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales +1.7 pct in Sept

TOKYO, Oct 3 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 1.7 percent in September from a year earlier to 313,790 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the Lexus brand, climbed 0.7 percent, while Nissan Motor Co sank 7.7 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 1.6 percent.

September marked the first year-on-year rise in 13 months for Toyota, Honda and Mazda, as well as overall non-minivehicle sales. Nissan's sales were down for the third straight month.

Association official Michiro Saito said vehicle supply had gradually returned after the disruption from the March earthquake. Sales were also higher because applications for subsidies to replace older cars ended on Sept. 7 last year, he said.

The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for September: TOTAL 313,790 (+ 1.7) Cars 280,379 (+ 0.8) Trucks 32,565 (+10.1) Toyota Motor 136,842 (+ 2.3)

- Toyota brand 131,072 (+ 0.7)

- Lexus* 5,770 (+59.9) Nissan Motor 53,427 (- 7.7) Honda Motor 43,422 (+ 1.6) Mazda Motor 17,409 (+ 8.4) Mitsubishi Motors 6,479 (-13.5) Suzuki Motor 7,369 (+35.5) Fuji Heavy 9,074 (-12.5) Imports 33,980 (+13.3)

