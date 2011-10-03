版本:
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales +1.7 pct in Sept

 TOKYO, Oct 3 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 1.7 percent in September from
a year earlier to 313,790 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Monday.	
 Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding
the Lexus brand, climbed 0.7 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
 sank 7.7 percent and Honda Motor Co 
gained 1.6 percent.	
 September marked the first year-on-year rise in 13 months
for Toyota, Honda and Mazda, as well as overall non-minivehicle
sales.  Nissan's sales were down for the third straight month.	
 Association official Michiro Saito said vehicle supply had
gradually returned after the disruption from the March
earthquake. Sales were also higher because applications for
subsidies to replace older cars ended on Sept. 7 last year, he
said.	
 The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for September:	
 	
 TOTAL                   313,790 (+ 1.7)
 Cars                    280,379 (+ 0.8)
 Trucks                   32,565 (+10.1)
 	
 Toyota Motor      136,842 (+ 2.3)
- Toyota brand           131,072 (+ 0.7)
- Lexus*                   5,770 (+59.9)
 Nissan Motor       53,427 (- 7.7)
 Honda Motor        43,422 (+ 1.6)
 Mazda Motor        17,409 (+ 8.4)
 Mitsubishi Motors   6,479 (-13.5)
 Suzuki Motor        7,369 (+35.5)
 Fuji Heavy          9,074 (-12.5)
 Imports                     33,980 (+13.3)
 	
 *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.	
	
 (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

