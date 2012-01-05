TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales +23.5 pct in December

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Jan 5 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 23.5 percent in December from a year earlier to 221,960 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday.
The following is a sales breakdown for December, with percentage changes from a year earlier: TOTAL 221,960 (+ 23.5) Cars 194,352 (+ 23.4) Trucks 26,747 (+ 24.2) Toyota Motor 97,212 (+ 22.4)
- Toyota brand 94,970 (+ 22.0)
- Lexus* 2,242 (+ 39.0) Nissan Motor 34,126 (+ 37.2) Honda Motor 30,943 (+ 6.3) Mazda Motor 9,216 (+ 32.6) Mitsubishi Motors 3,446 (+ 8.1) Suzuki Motor 5,758 (+ 62.6) Fuji Heavy 6,847 (+ 32.1) Imports 26,265 (+ 16.3)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.