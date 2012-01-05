TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales +23.5 pct in December

TOKYO Jan 5 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 23.5 percent in December from a year earlier to 221,960 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday.

The following is a sales breakdown for December, with percentage changes from a year earlier: TOTAL 221,960 (+ 23.5) Cars 194,352 (+ 23.4) Trucks 26,747 (+ 24.2) Toyota Motor 97,212 (+ 22.4)

- Toyota brand 94,970 (+ 22.0)

- Lexus* 2,242 (+ 39.0) Nissan Motor 34,126 (+ 37.2) Honda Motor 30,943 (+ 6.3) Mazda Motor 9,216 (+ 32.6) Mitsubishi Motors 3,446 (+ 8.1) Suzuki Motor 5,758 (+ 62.6) Fuji Heavy 6,847 (+ 32.1) Imports 26,265 (+ 16.3)

*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.