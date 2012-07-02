版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 13:47 BJT

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales +40.9 pct in June

TOKYO, July 2 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 40.9 percent in June from a
year earlier to 317,152 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Monday.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 69.7 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
 fell 5.5 percent and Honda Motor Co 
gained 50.3 percent.
     The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for June:
     
 TOTAL                   317,152 (+40.9)
 Cars                    282,804 (+39.8)
 Trucks                   33,341 (+51.3)
 
 Toyota Motor      152,869 (+67.1)
   - Toyota brand           148,788 (+69.7)
   - Lexus*                   4,081 (+7.6)
 Nissan Motor       42,614 (-5.5)
 Honda Motor        45,159 (+50.3)
 Mazda Motor        16,116 (+55.8)
 Mitsubishi Motors   4,481 (-14.9)
 Suzuki Motor        9,077 (+33.7)
 Fuji Heavy          7,959 (+24.5)
 Imports                     30,417 (-0.9)
 
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐