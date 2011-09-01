TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales -25.5 pct in August

TOKYO, Sept 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, fell 25.5 percent in August from a year earlier to 216,510 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the Lexus brand, fell 24.4 percent, while Nissan Motor Co fell 24.7 percent and Honda Motor Co retreated 44.1 percent.

The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for August: TOTAL 216,510 (-25.5) Cars 188,656 (-29.5) Trucks 26,635 (+22.5) Toyota Motor 102,353 (-22.7)

- Toyota brand 98,376 (-24.4)

- Lexus* 3,977 (+67.2) Nissan Motor 33,776 (-24.7) Honda Motor 25,549 (-49.1) Mazda Motor 12,087 (-44.1) Mitsubishi Motors 4,092 (-38.4) Suzuki Motor 5,328 (+19.9) Fuji Heavy 5,387 (-13.2) Imports 19,987 (+ 1.4)

*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)