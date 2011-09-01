版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 13:21 BJT

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales -25.5 pct in August

 TOKYO, Sept 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, fell 25.5 percent in August from a
year earlier to 216,510 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Thursday.	
 Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding
the Lexus brand, fell 24.4 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
 fell 24.7 percent and Honda Motor Co 
retreated 44.1 percent.	
 The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for August:	
 	
 TOTAL                   216,510 (-25.5)
 Cars                    188,656 (-29.5)
 Trucks                   26,635 (+22.5)
 	
 Toyota Motor      102,353 (-22.7)
- Toyota brand            98,376 (-24.4)
- Lexus*                   3,977 (+67.2)
 Nissan Motor       33,776 (-24.7)
 Honda Motor        25,549 (-49.1)
 Mazda Motor        12,087 (-44.1)
 Mitsubishi Motors   4,092 (-38.4)
 Suzuki Motor        5,328 (+19.9)
 Fuji Heavy          5,387 (-13.2) 
 Imports                     19,987 (+ 1.4)
 	
 *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.	
	
 (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)

